Woman kidnapped from DeKalb store, police say

DEKALB, Ill. — A woman was kidnapped by two people at a DeKalb convenience store Friday afternoon, police said on Facebook.

DeKalb police said 27-year-old Clarissa Riddle was kidnapped from Casey’s General Store, 1001 N. Annie Glidden Road, around 3:20 p.m. Friday.

Riddle is described as an African-American woman standing 5’3″ with brown hair and eyes, weighing around 180 pounds, and wearing a black dress with floral print.

Police said a man and woman suspected of kidnapping Riddle fled in a white SUV with a Tennessee plate that includes an “A.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400.