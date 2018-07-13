Strong thunderstorms in portions of Ogle and Lee Counties until 9:15PM CDT

Update 8:55PM CDT...
At 847 PM CDT, Doppler radar was
tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Polo to
near Deer Grove to Walnut. Movement
was east at 35 mph.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include...
Dixon, Oregon, Walton, Amboy, Polo, Franklin Grove, Nelson and
Harmon.
Including the following interstate...
I-88 between mile markers 45 and 63.
This includes... Castle Rock State Park, Lee County Fairgrounds,
Sauk Valley College, and White Pines State Park.
________________________________________________________________