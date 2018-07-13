Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Winnebago and Ogle Counties until 8PM CDT

Posted 7:12 PM, July 13, 2018, by , Updated at 07:48PM, July 13, 2018

Update 7:41PM CDT…

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS
IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR WESTERN 
OGLE AND WESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES...

At 741 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were
located along a line extending from near
Durand to 6 miles northwest of Byron to near Polo, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Oregon, Mount Morris, Byron, Polo, Pecatonica, Forreston, Durand,
Lake Summerset, Leaf River and Adeline.

________________________________________________________________________________________

Update 7:28PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS
 IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR WESTERN
 OGLE AND WESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES...



At 728 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were
located along a line extending from 7
miles southeast of Monroe to German 
Valley to Polo, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.



SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Oregon, Mount Morris, Byron, Polo, Pecatonica, Forreston, Durand,
Lake Summerset, Leaf River and Adeline.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Update 7:15PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT
FOR WESTERN OGLE AND WESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES...

At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Winslow to near Freeport to near Milledgeville,
moving northeast at 35 mph.



HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Oregon, Mount Morris, Byron, Polo, Pecatonica, Forreston, Durand,
Lake Summerset, Leaf River and Adeline.

___________________________________________________________________________________________

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms carrying wind gusts to 60 miles per hour will move northeast through portions of Winnebago and Ogle Counties between 7 and 8PM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Western Ogle County in north central Illinois...
  Western Winnebago County in north central Illinois...

* Until 800 PM CDT

* At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from near Lena to Shannon to Coleta, moving northeast at
  35 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Oregon, Mount Morris, Byron, Polo, Pecatonica, Forreston, Durand,
  Lake Summerset, Leaf River and Adeline.

This includes...  Castle Rock State Park, Lowden State Park, Ogle
County Fairgrounds, White Pines State Park, and Winnebago County
Fairgrounds.