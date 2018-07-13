× Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Winnebago and Ogle Counties until 8PM CDT

Update 7:41PM CDT…

Update 7:28PM CDT…

Update 7:15PM CDT…

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms carrying wind gusts to 60 miles per hour will move northeast through portions of Winnebago and Ogle Counties between 7 and 8PM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Ogle County in north central Illinois... Western Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 800 PM CDT * At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lena to Shannon to Coleta, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Oregon, Mount Morris, Byron, Polo, Pecatonica, Forreston, Durand, Lake Summerset, Leaf River and Adeline. This includes... Castle Rock State Park, Lowden State Park, Ogle County Fairgrounds, White Pines State Park, and Winnebago County Fairgrounds.