× Ride-share driver shoots at 2 carjackers on NW Side, police say

CHICAGO — A ride-share driver fired shots at two carjackers on the Northwest Side shortly before his car was stolen early Friday, police said.

The incident happened about 4:50 a.m. Friday in the 7400 block of West Belmont Avenue.

A 23-year-old driver picked up two passengers who began to beat the driver while attempting to take his car, according to the Chicago Police Department.

That’s when the driver, who has a concealed carry license, pulled out a gun. The attackers got out of the car and ran away, police said. The driver chased the duo and fired several shots, but no one was hurt.

At that point, police said, one of the attackers jumped back into the car and drove away. The victim grabbed his car and was dragged for a brief time — but the carjacker ultimately escaped.

Police located the car abandoned a short while later.

No one was in custody.

The ride-sharing driver was taken to a local hospital in good condition.