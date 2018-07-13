Reports: Man calls CTA riders the N-Word, gets punched in viral video

CHICAGO — A video of a man allegedly calling commuters the N-Word before being struck by another man and falling near the El tracks went viral on social media Friday night.

The video posted to Twitter appears to show a white man arguing with passengers at the Clark and Lake Blue Line stop, during which time someone can be heard using the the N-Word. An African-American man then removes his shirt and glasses before striking the man off-camera, sending him sprawling near the edge of the El tracks.

After he gets up, the punched man appears to get struck again before sliding feet-first beside the El tracks. Fellow passengers rush to his aid, and pull him back up onto the platform before any trains begin to approach.

A witness told Block Club Chicago the man who was punched used several racial slurs before he was hit Thursday afternoon on the Clark and Lake Blue Line platform.

WGN reached out to the user who posted the video to Twitter, but they said they did not record the incident. Whoever made the original video could not be reached for comment.