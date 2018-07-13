Queen Elizabeth welcomes Trump to Windsor Castle

WINDSOR, England — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived at Windsor Castle and meet Queen Elizabeth II Friday afternoon.

The President and the first lady entered the Quadrangle by Range Rover and arrived at the Dais at 5:00 pm local time, where they were met by the Queen. The President wore a suit and tie and the first lady wore a pale pink suit with a skirt and black belt.

The Queen, 92, stood at the dais as she awaited the Trumps, who each shook her hand. She was dressed in a royal blue suit with matching hat and black handbag and white gloves. She was accompanied by Lt. Col. Sir Andrew Ford, Comptroller of Lord Chamberlain’s Office.

Next, the President and Queen inspected the front rank of the Guard of Honour, while the first lady remained on the dais. Trump and the Queen then return to the dais to view the military ‘March Past,’ before they enter the Sovereign’s Entrance of Windsor Castle for tea.

Queen Elizabeth II has met every US president since 1952, with the exception of Lyndon B. Johnson.

Following a welcome ceremony full of pomp and circumstance and a Royal Salute, the Trumps will join Her Majesty for tea in the castle.