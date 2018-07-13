Midday Fix: New Orleans BBQ Shrimp and details on Square Roots Festival

Darnell Reed, Chef/Owner of Luella's Southern Kitchen
Luella’s Southern Kitchen
4609 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago
http://luellassouthernkitchen.com/
Event:
Square Roots Festival
Dates: Friday, July 13th, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, July 14th, noon-10 p.m.; Sunday, July 15th, noon-9 p.m.
Location: 4400 – 4560 N Lincoln Avenue (from Wilson to Montrose).
Phone: 773-728-6000
Cost: Suggested donation of $10 for adults, $5 for seniors/kids, $20 for families
www.squareroots.org
Recipe:
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp
Marinated Shrimp: Yield 4 one pound Batches
1/3 Cup Chopped Garlic
1/3 Cup Chopped Rosemary
1/2 Cup Creole Seasoning
1/2 Cup Canola Oil
4 pounds Shell Off Shrimp
Combine all ingredients.
BBQ Shrimp Liquid:
3 ounces Worcestershire Sauce
3 ounces Hot Sauce
2 ounces Lemon Juice
Mix ingredients.
To Cook:
1 ounce canola oil
1 pound Marinated Shrimp
1/4 Cup BBQ Shrimp Liquid
1/4 Cup Heineken
1/2 Cup Cream
2 ounces Whole Butter
1 Tablespoon Creole Seasoning
- Sauté the shrimp in Canola, being sure both sides get a sear.
- Add the Worcestershire mixture (bbq shrimp liquid) while the shrimp is still raw then follow that with the beer.
- While the liquid cooks down remove the shrimp if they are already cooked. You will return them to the pan when the sauce is complete. This prevents overcooking.
- Add the Cream and reduce until thickened.
- Away from the fire, stir in the whole butter and return the shrimp to the pan and coat them.
- Serve with sliced French bread.