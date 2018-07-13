Midday Fix: New Orleans BBQ Shrimp and details on Square Roots Festival

Posted 11:25 AM, July 13, 2018, by , Updated at 12:38PM, July 13, 2018

Darnell Reed, Chef/Owner of Luella's Southern Kitchen

Luella’s Southern Kitchen

4609 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

http://luellassouthernkitchen.com/

Event:

Square Roots Festival

Dates: Friday, July 13th, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, July 14th, noon-10 p.m.; Sunday, July 15th, noon-9 p.m.
Location: 4400 – 4560 N Lincoln Avenue (from Wilson to Montrose).
Phone: 773-728-6000
Cost: Suggested donation of $10 for adults, $5 for seniors/kids, $20 for families
www.squareroots.org

Recipe:

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

Marinated Shrimp: Yield 4 one pound Batches

1/3 Cup Chopped Garlic

1/3 Cup Chopped Rosemary

1/2 Cup Creole Seasoning

1/2 Cup Canola Oil

4 pounds Shell Off Shrimp

Combine all ingredients.

 

BBQ Shrimp Liquid:

3 ounces Worcestershire Sauce

3 ounces Hot Sauce

2 ounces Lemon Juice

Mix ingredients.

 

To Cook:

1 ounce canola oil

1 pound Marinated Shrimp

1/4 Cup BBQ Shrimp Liquid

1/4 Cup Heineken

1/2 Cup Cream

2 ounces Whole Butter

1 Tablespoon Creole Seasoning

 

  1. Sauté the shrimp in Canola, being sure both sides get a sear.
  2. Add the Worcestershire mixture (bbq shrimp liquid) while the shrimp is still raw then follow that with the beer.
  3. While the liquid cooks down remove the shrimp if they are already cooked. You will return them to the pan when the sauce is complete. This prevents overcooking.
  4. Add the Cream and reduce until thickened.
  5. Away from the fire, stir in the whole butter and return the shrimp to the pan and coat them.
  6. Serve with sliced French bread.

 