× Mesoscale outlook – strong to severe thunderstorms in southeast Wisconsin until 11PM CDT

The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 276 continues. SUMMARY...Isolated damaging thunderstorm winds will remain possible across far southeast Wisconsin for the next one to two hours. DISCUSSION...Composite radar imagery at 8:30PM CDT depicts a line of thunderstorms from near Fond Du Lac to Lake Geneva WI and then into northwest IL. The threat for isolated strong/possibly damaging winds will exist for the next 1 to 2 hours as storms move across far SE WI.