Mesoscale outlook – strong to severe thunderstorms in southeast Wisconsin until 11PM CDT

Posted 8:55 PM, July 13, 2018, by 
   The severe weather threat for
   Severe Thunderstorm Watch 276
   continues.

   SUMMARY...Isolated damaging 
   thunderstorm winds will remain possible across far southeast Wisconsin
   for the next one to two hours.

   DISCUSSION...Composite radar imagery at 8:30PM CDT depicts a line of
   thunderstorms from near Fond Du Lac to Lake Geneva WI and then into
   northwest IL. The threat for isolated strong/possibly damaging winds
   will exist for the next 1 to 2 hours as storms move across far SE WI.