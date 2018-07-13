Lunchbreak: Windy City smoked bologna sandwich and details on Windy City Smokeout

Jonathan and Justin Fox, pit masters and co-founders of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

http://www.foxbrosbbq.com/

Event:

Windy City Smokeout, the leading BBQ and country music festival in the Midwest, hosted by Chicago’s popular BBQ destination, Bub City, and ACM award winning, Joe’s Bar, taking place on Grand Avenue near the Chicago River this weekend (July 13-15). The sixth annual festival will feature some of the best BBQ talent and craft breweries from around the nation and live music from many of country music’s biggest names including Brett Young, Brett Eldredge and Brothers Osborne.

Location: 560 W. Grand Ave., Chicago

www.windycitysmokeout.com

Windy City Smokeout also offers a number of curated add-on events. Highlights include The Biggest Happy Hour of the Summer on Friday; Meet the Legends, a once-in-a-lifetime cooking class with the world’s best BBQ masters Mike Mills, Wayne Mueller and Myron Mixon on Saturday and a BBQ Brunch on Sunday morning followed by an evening Crawfish Boil hosted by Pearl’s Southern Comfort to close out the weekend. Plus many more!

Windy City Smokeout runs 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, July 13; noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 14; and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 15. For more information and to purchase passes, please visit www.windycitysmokeout.com

Recipe:

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

Windy City Smoked Bologna Sandwich

1/3 lb. High-Quality Smoked Bologna (sliced to your desired thickness)

2 Slices Yellow American Cheese

1 Potato Bun (we are using Martin’s Potato Rolls)

BBQ Mustard Sauce (recipe follows)

1 oz/2 T Fritos

Heat a griddle or cast-iron pan over medium heat until hot. When hot, sear off both sides of the bologna to heat through and the bologna has developed some color. Place the cheese on top of the bologna and continue cooking until cheese is soft and melted.

Remove from heat. Spread the BBQ mustard sauce on both sides of the bun and place the bologna with the melted cheese on the bottom bun. Top the bologna with Fritos and place the other bun half on top. Give a slight smash and enjoy!

BBQ Mustard Sauce

In a mixing bowl add the following ingredients:

2 Cups Fox Bros BBQ Sauce

2 Cups Yellow Mustard

2 Tablespoon Brown Sugar

2 Teaspoon Kosher Salt

Mix well and refrigerate.