CHICAGO — Three people, including a Chicago firefighter, were inured in an apartment fire in the Chatham neighborhood.

Fire crews were called just after 1 a.m. Friday to an apartment complex near East 81st Street and King Drive.

Still & Box has been struck; EMS Plan 1 has been secured @ 8039 S

King. 2 civilians transported yellow and 1 Firefighter transported green with a minor injury. 3 documented refusals. pic.twitter.com/E2bpxDlbsE — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 13, 2018

The fire started in a garden unit.

Heavy smoke filled the building, trapping at least a half dozen residents who needed to be rescued.

One woman said crews needed to get her out through the window

.