Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ San Diego

* The Cubs and Padres will meet for their first series of 2018. Last season, the Padres won four of the six games including a three-game sweep in San Diego. The two teams scored just 32 runs combined in the six games.

* The Cubs have played exactly 17 games both at home and on the road since June 5, going 13-4 at home but only 6-11 on the road. They are batting .290 at home in that same span compared to .236 on the road.

* The Padres haven’t won a series since June 11-13 against the Cardinals, losing or tying their last eight series. The last time they lost or tied at least eight consecutive multi-game series was from June-July 2013 (nine straight).

* Jason Heyward is slashing .333/.383/.493 in his last 20 games. He has batted .340 against the Padres in his career, the highest average against San Diego among active players (minimum 150 plate appearances).

* Wil Myers has six home runs and nine RBI in his last six games while the rest of the Padres team combined has three homers and nine RBI.

* Tyler Chatwood is 0-2 with a 7.25 ERA in his last eight starts, allowing batters to slash .287/.434/.427. In his first eight starts, he had an ERA of 3.14 and opponents slashed .204/.359/.293.