× Chuck E. Cheese’s offers pay your age deal July 13 after Build-A-Bear chaos

Didn’t get a stuffed teddy during Build-A-Bear’s promotion on Thursday? Chuck E. Cheese wants to help.

The popular children’s restaurant chain announced on Facebook their own version of Build-A-Bear’s “Pay Your Age” deal. According to Chuck E. Cheese’s, parents can pay their child’s age and receive 30 minutes of “All You Can Play” on Friday, July 13.

The offer is available only at locations where “Play Pass” is available.

The deal comes a day after Build-A-Bear had to shut down their pay your age promotion due to overwhelming crowds and safety concerns.

Find a Chuck E. Cheese’s location near you, HERE