Build-A-Bear CEO apologizes for ‘Pay Your Age Day’ mayhem

NEW YORK — The CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop has apologized for the company’s “Pay Your Age Day” debacle that caused crowds and chaos across the U.S. on Thursday.

“There was no way for us to have estimated the kind of impact those kinds of crowds” would have, CEO Sharon Price John said on The Today Show on Friday. “It far surpassed anything we ever could have known. It was beyond anything we ever could have imagined.”

The one-day promotion promised customers across the U.S., U.K. and Canada the ability to pay their current age for any make-your-own furry friend. Bears are priced from $6 to $75 on the company’s website.

Thursday’s event was so popular that crowds quickly overwhelmed malls, and Build-A-Bear announced it was shutting down the promotion by 10 a.m. Those in line were given $15 vouchers to return at a later date.

John described the chaos at “heartbreaking.”

“I’m a mom of three,” she said. “I know the most disappointing moment is when a kid is super excited and something doesn’t happen. … There was no ill intent. Our objective at Build-A-Bear is to make kids happy.”

I’m at Chinook Centre where it’s “pay your age day” at Build-A-Bear. There are literally hundreds of people lined up inside and outside the mall. One mom said her family got in line at 7:45 a.m., while others were here as early at 4:30 a.m.. #yyc pic.twitter.com/aZCDAHeT7t — Zach Laing (@zjlaing) July 12, 2018

madness continues for build-a-bear: this is at water tower place in chicago. pic.twitter.com/G7Utu0KTIH — Vicky Baftiri (@VickyBaftiri) July 12, 2018

No, really. This is the line at Mall of America, where Build-A-Bear-Workshop is promoting their "Pay Your Age Day" deal, which was so popular they eventually had to cut off the line. | https://t.co/kJ9Mhu6u2h pic.twitter.com/1PPDrKUbir — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) July 12, 2018

Build-A-Bear Workshop's "Pay Your Age" promotion proved too popular. The chain couldn't handle the crowds and had to turn shoppers away https://t.co/Wn9yhuhiMx pic.twitter.com/JtT4FDc72r — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 13, 2018