Marginal risk of severe t-storms this evening into overnight

The National Storm Prediction Center has a the northern portion of the Chicago area, generally north of Interstate-88 and I-290 in a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms mainly later this evening/overnight (green-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location). The greatest risk will be strong damaging winds along with potential localized flood-producing downpours.

Thunderstorms, a few of which could become severe are expected to develop this afternoon/evening over southern Wisconsin, eventually shifting south into northern Illinois. Low-level southwesterly flow will make the air mass over northern Illinois become increasingly warm, humid and unstable today ahead of a cold front working its way south out of Wisconsin. Showers and thunderstorms could become more widespread later tonight into Saturday.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook Friday/Friday night…