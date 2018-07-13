Severe Thunderstorm Watch skirts Chicago area to the north
The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch effective until 11PM CDT for central and southern Wisconsin and the northwest corner of Illinois (blue-shaded counties on the headlined map). The watch does not include any counties in the Chicago area, but runs along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line to our north. Jo Daviess and Stephenson are the only Illinois counties in the Watch.
Following is the National Weather Service Watch description…
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
northeast Iowa
far northwest Illinois
far southeast Minnesota
southern Wisconsin
Lake Michigan
* Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 355 PM until
1100 PM CDT.
* Primary threats include…
Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible
Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY…Strong/locally severe thunderstorms will continue to
develop, and move east-northeast across the watch area this
afternoon and into this evening. Locally damaging winds will be the
primary severe risk, along with some potential for hail.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55
statute miles north and south of a line from 80 miles southwest of
La Crosse WI to 30 miles north of Milwaukee WI.