× Severe Thunderstorm Watch skirts Chicago area to the north

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch effective until 11PM CDT for central and southern Wisconsin and the northwest corner of Illinois (blue-shaded counties on the headlined map). The watch does not include any counties in the Chicago area, but runs along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line to our north. Jo Daviess and Stephenson are the only Illinois counties in the Watch.

Following is the National Weather Service Watch description…

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of

northeast Iowa

far northwest Illinois

far southeast Minnesota

southern Wisconsin

Lake Michigan

* Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 355 PM until

1100 PM CDT.

* Primary threats include…

Isolated damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible

Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

SUMMARY…Strong/locally severe thunderstorms will continue to

develop, and move east-northeast across the watch area this

afternoon and into this evening. Locally damaging winds will be the

primary severe risk, along with some potential for hail.

The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55

statute miles north and south of a line from 80 miles southwest of

La Crosse WI to 30 miles north of Milwaukee WI.