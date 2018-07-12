Death of woman found in Englewood fire being investigated as homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The death of a woman found after an apartment fire on the South Side has been ruled a homicide.

Fire crews responded to the apartment building in the 1300 block of West 57th Street in the Englewood neighborhood around 12:10 a.m. Thursday. The woman was found in a bedroom of a second floor apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman has been identified as 38-year-old Ta’anda Hall. She was a mother of three older children and had moved into the building about two months ago.

No working smoke detectors were heard in the apartment, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

An investigation has determined her death was a homicide and was turned over to police as a crime scene.

A green SUV, somehow linked to the death investigation, was towed away from the scene just after 6 a.m.