VP Pence visiting Chicago to promote tax cuts, back Republican's reelection

ROSEMONT, Ill. — Vice President Mike Pence will visit Chicago Friday to promote tax cuts and back a Republican congressman’s reelection bid, according to a statement issued Thursday.

After arriving at O’Hare just before 11 a.m., Pence will deliver keynote remarks at an event organized by America First Policies, a nonprofit formed by former Trump advisers to back the White House’s agenda. Held at the Westin in Rosemont, it’s the latest stop in the “Tax Cuts to Put America First” tour, which rallies support for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Republicans and signed into law by President Trump. Pence is a frequent speaker at the events.

Pence will be introduced by Gov. Bruce Rauner, the Chicago Tribune reports, in the closest association Rauner has made with the Trump administration publicly since election day. While Rauner often avoids addressing President Trump or national issues, he met with Pence privately two weeks ago in Washington.

Rauner’s planned appearance at the event drew fire from his opponent J.B. Pritzker’s campaign, which accused him of “cozying up to Donald Trump.”

“While Rauner ranges from Trump’s silent partner to his proud, vocal supporter, campaigning with Trump’s VP brings their alliance to new heights,” Pritzker campaign spokesman Jason Rubin said in a statement.

Also while in Chicago, Pence will take part in a private fundraiser for Congressman Peter Roskam (R-IL), who faces a difficult reelection race against Downers Grove businessman Sean Casten in the 6th District. Roskam had said previously he would not actively seek President Trump’s endorsement in his race, as he seeks to appeal to moderate voters in the district.