Tyler Perry warns his fans about Facebook scams using his name

LOS ANGELES — Tyler Perry is warning fans not get scammed.

The actor, comedian and director in a Facebook video says he’s not giving away anything.

“Do not give your information to any of these people do not give them anything,” Perry said in a video on his Facebook page. “I don’t know who they are, but every day we have to get 10, 20, 30 of those things shut down on Facebook.”

The 48-year-old directed a strong comment at whoever was making the posts, saying: “Stop it, devil.”

Perry did not point to anything specific, but says there are as many as 30 fake promotions daily that his team shuts down. He warned people not to give out their personal information in response to the fake offers.

The New Orleans-born Perry says while he’s given cars and houses to employees and friends, he’s not giving away anything on Facebook.