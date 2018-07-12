Suspect in custody after West Side car battery thefts, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A person is in custody and being questioned by police after a string of car battery thefts on the city’s West Side.

The thefts have been happening near Cicero Avenue and Lake Street while commuters park along Lake Street to ride the train into the Loop. Many commuters have returned to find their windows smashed and their car batteries missing.

In video of one of the incidents, auto glass can be seen lining the sidewalk along Lake Street. One of the victims waved down local activist Andrew Holmes earlier on Thursday. She said this had happened to her a couple of times now. While they were talking, they said it happened again, so Holmes followed the trail of broken glass down the street to a scrap yard that’s allegedly been buying the stolen batteries for nine bucks a piece.

Holmes shot video instead the scrap yard of a stack of batteries he believes were stolen from cars parked along Lake Street.

He said he counted over 70 of them before he lost track and that the manager couldn’t explain how they got there.

Police have a suspect in custody and charges are pending.