Lunchbreak: Panzanella Salad

Chef/Owner Tony Priolo, Piccolo Sogno, Nonnina, Maillard Tavern

Piccolo Sogno

464 North Halsted Street

Chicago, IL 60642

312.421.0077

www.piccolosognorestaurant.com

Event:

Piccolo Sogno’s 10 year anniversary during the month of July!

In honor of the big TEN, the restaurant is offering a delicious Italian staple that won’t bust the budget: Tagliolini with summer truffles for only $10 during the month of July!

In keeping with the anniversary spirit, Piccolo Sogno is throwing in an added bonus! $10 bottles of prosecco will be offered as a thank you for the unwavering patronage over the years. The entire month of July will be about celebrating the loyal customers that chose to share family occasions and make lasting memories with Ciro and Tony.

Recipe:

Panzanella

(Tomato and Bread Salad)

Serves 4

Ingredients:

12 Mixed heirloom Tomatoes- diced bite size

1 celery stalk (center preferred)

¼ cup basil leaves- torn by hand

2 cucumbers- peeled and diced bite size

3 scallions- sliced

1 small red onion (preferably Tropea onion) sliced into thin ribbons

1 cup diced stale bread (day old)

1/8 cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sea salt and Black pepper to Taste

Method:

In a large mixing bowl, add all the ingredients and mix well. Season with salt and pepper and set aside. Let rest 2 hours before serving so the bread can soak up the flavors of the ingredients before serving. Mix again before serving and adjust the seasoning.