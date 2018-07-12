× Headed to WGN Morning News’ Block Party? Here’s what you need to know

HOMEWOOD, Ill. — WGN Morning News is taking the show on the road for its third annual WGN Morning News Block Party Friday, July 13.

This year’s extravaganza will take place at 2034 Ridge Road in Homewood.

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, Larry Potash, Robin Baumgarten, Paul Konrad, Pat Tomasulo, Dean Richards, Ana Belaval, Marcus Leshock, Sarah Jindra, and announcer Mike Toomey will be broadcasting LIVE.

Planning on heading down to our block party? Here’s where to park and how to get there:

Driving: There’s limited parking. Take a look at this map from Village of Homewood, Illinois. Lot 1 is for crew and staff, but the rest is open to public. Below is a parking map and addresses, be sure to take a look and arrive early:

Public Transit: You can take the Metra Electric line from Downtown to the Homewood Station:

41.557257 -87.665601