Family of teen shot by cop says they don’t believe police account of incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The family of a teenager, 17, who was shot and wounded by Chicago police said they don't believe the police version of what happened. They held a protest Thursday.

Chicago said an officer shot a 17-year-old boy, identified as Kevon Purell, who had approached his patrol car with a gun. The incident happened outside a Family Dollar store around 9:30 p.m. July 2 on the 7900 block of South Yates Boulevard in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The officer was sitting in his vehicle in the dollar store's parking lot, when he was approached by a male who pointed a gun at him, according to police spokesman Al Stinites. The officer then shot the male. A gun was recovered on scene.

Purell is still recovering from a gun shot to the chest at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Purell's mother said she last saw her son leaving the house to go to McDonald's a few blocks away to get some food. She said she woke up to police knocking on her door around midnight, saying her son had been shot.

Family and friends marched through the neighborhood trying to raise awareness about the situation saying they just don't believe the police department's version of what happened. They said Purell would never do what police said he did.

Purell's mother said she still hasn't been able to see her son in person.

Purell remains in the county jail's medical wing. He has a scheduled court date in August.

The officer involved was placed on administrative duty for 30 days.