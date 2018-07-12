Exclusive update from family of Emmett Till on FBI death investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This morning we've learned that the federal government is reopening its investigation into the murder of Emmett Till.

Till was 14 years old when he was killed in 1955 while visiting Mississippi from Chicago.

He was lynched after a white woman accused him of whistling at her and grabbing her in a store.

The justice department says it's reinvestigating after receiving what it calls "new information.''

The department isn't saying what that new information is-- but it follows the publication of a book called "The Blood of Emmett Till" last year.

In the book, the woman acknowledged she wasn't truthful.

Two white men were acquitted in his lynching, but later confessed.

Till's brutal murder launched the start of the civil rights movement.

Till family member Airicka Gordon Taylor joined us by phone today.

Airickca is the president Mamie Till Mobley memorial foundation