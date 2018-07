WGN’s Dina Bair has is reported from the Texas-Mexico border this week.

MCALLEN, Texas — WGN’s Dina Bair was able to tour a border protection sorting facility.

“The children and adults are in separate cages,” Bair said. “They are cleaned with mylar blankets. The children are not crying. In fact, they are so quiet it is eerie.”

When Sister Norma comes they all beg her to get them out.