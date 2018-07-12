× Cubs pitcher Jon Lester replaced on the National League All-Star roster by Zach Greinke

CHICAGO – In all likelihood, his trip to Washington D.C. would have been as a spectator.

As the starter for the Cubs’ Sunday in their first half finale against the Padres, Jon Lester was unlikely to see anytime in the All-Star Game Tuesday at Nationals Park. It’s for that reason that Lester now will miss the game entirely.

Zack Greinke has been named to the NL All-Star team to replace Jon Lester (pitching Sunday). pic.twitter.com/yBjKkTSKUb — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2018

On Thursday, Major League Baseball announced that Lester will be replaced on the National League roster by Diamondbacks pitcher Zack Greinke. Lester has been selected to the All-Star game five times and did so this season after a strong start to 2018 for the Cubs. He’s 11-2 in 18 starts this season with a 2.45 ERA with 81 strikeouts compared to 38 walks.

He hasn’t lost a start since May 23rd – and that was a 1-0 loss to the Indians in Cleveland. Since the beginning of that month, Lester is 9-1 with a 2.33 ERA.

Lester’s teammates Javier Baez and Willson Contreras will start the game for the National League at second base and catcher, respectively.