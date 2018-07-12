Crossing the border and staying together, shelter helps those awaiting court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN's Dina Bair has is reported from the Texas-Mexico border this week.

SAN BENITO, Tex. -- Many headlines focus on the stories of adults and children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border. But some families are crossing into America and staying together.

WGN's Dina Bair visited that immigration shelter La Posada Providencia, that gets calls directly from immigration officials asking the staff of nuns to help.

People come to the shelter from all over the world. This month alone they arrived from Cameroon, Eritrea, Honduras, Cuba, El Salvador, Russia and Ukraine.

And while they all speak different languages, Sister Margaret Mertens finds a way to communicate the message: You are safe here.

From a barrier at the border to the language barrier in America, the staff work with asylum seekers awaiting their court appearances. The share stories of relief, healing and help.

Recently, Chicago priests including Catholic Extension president Father Jack Wall, on a pilgrimage brought a check for $25,000 to the shelter.

Father Wall was so moved by the visit, he knows he’ll be back and hopes Chicagoans will want to do their part to help.