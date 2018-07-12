Craig Edwards talks MLB All-Star Game and trade deadline on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - This is a unique time for baseball fans for a number of reasons.

For one, the Mid-Summer Classic is quickly approaching, and Chicago will have three starters in the game at Nationals Park on Tuesday. Another reason is the approach of the trade deadline at the end of the month - which figures to be critical for both the Cubs and the White Sox.

Craig Edwards of Fangraphs discussed both of those topics and a few others on the MLB on Sports Feed Thursday with Josh Frydman in studio, looking ahead to this week's festivities while also taking a peak ahead at the dealine.

You can watch Craig's segments on Thursday's show in the video above or below.