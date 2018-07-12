Children rescued after video shows them hanging out of window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Two children were rescued after video showed them hanging out of a window in Logan Square.

A viewer sent video of two small children dangling out of a third floor window at a building at Kildare Avenue and Palmer Street.

People below saw the kids and yelled for an adult in the apartment to get them away from the window, but nobody ever responded.

Eventually, a good Samaritan got a ladder and managed to get the children back inside safely.

There is no information on where the parents were or if they might face charges.