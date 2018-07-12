Chicago’s 8th rain-free day Friday to be the last for a while; heat, surging humidities lay groundwork for sporadic t-storms; rain-free periods to punctuate the thundery weekend downpours; Lake Michigan warms to near 2018 high: 75°
-
Showers/thunderstorms working way across Chicago area this morning
-
More rain expected this week
-
Cooler temps, rain expected after Monday
-
Dangerously hot temps on Saturday, rain possible Sunday
-
More rain on the way Friday, cooler weekend ahead
-
-
More rain before the week’s end
-
Rain continues into the week; Cooler week ahead
-
Cooler weekend temps with rain possible
-
Rain possible later in week, warmer temps on the way
-
Rain, cooler temps on the way
-
-
EF-1 tornado confirmed; Flooding problems persist in wake of Tuesday storms
-
How can weather radar detect the difference between rain and freezing rain?
-
Rain possible this weekend