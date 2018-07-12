× Brazilian boys held in Chicago to be reunited with family Thursday

CHICAGO — Two Brazilian boys who were separated from their families and have been held in Chicago are expected to be reunited with their parents Thursday.

The 9- and 16-year-old boys have been in custody since May, when their fathers were arrested as part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The 9-year-old’s father in being flown to Chicago from Texas on Thursday. The 16-year-old is being flown to New Mexico to rejoin his father.

The families will then travel to Massachusetts, where they will resume the asylum process.