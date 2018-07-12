× Blackhawks trade Marian Hossa, Vinnie Hinostroza, and Jordan Oesterle to the Coyotes

CHICAGO – The Blackhawks are finally going to be able to move Marian Hossa’s contract to another team, but it will cost them one of their young players to do it.

After multiple reports circulated on Tuesday about a possible trade, the Blackhawks confirmed that they are moving the forward and the remaining three years on his $63 million deal to the Arizona Coyotes along with forward Vinnie Hinostroza, and defenseman Jordan Oesterle. In exchange, the Blackhawks welcome back former forward Marcus Kruger, forwards MacKenzie Entwistle,& Jordan Maletta, defenseman Andrew Campbell along with a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Hossa’s current contract has a salary cap hit of $5.275 million, which goes off the books with the deal. After missing the 2018-2019 season with a flare up of a skin condition, Hossa has already said that he will not play hockey anymore, so the deal involving him with the Coyotes is strictly for salary reasons.

