Around Town checks out Dormify

Dormify is a one-stop-shop for small space decorating and for customers to experience their products and styling first hand. Available by appointment or walk-ins, Dormify stylists (current college students or recent grads) will be available to give advice and help style your dorm or apartment in a real world setting, using actual beds, desks and walls during your visit so you know you’re getting the perfect look. Once you have designed the room of your dreams, you can work with Dormify to ship your picks straight to your door.

Dormify Style Studio Pop-Up:

4905 Old Orchard Center

Skokie, IL 60077

Open through the end of August

dormify.com