6 killed, 10 wounded in deadly 24 hours in Chicago

CHICAGO — Six people have been killed, 10 others wounded, in shootings across Chicago since Wednesday, according to the Chicago Tribune.

In one shooting, a man was killed in the city’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood when shots were fired from an alley at a group of people standing on Paulina near 88th Street. Another man was injured, but is in stable condition.

In another, officers responded to three people shot around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 7200 block of South Green Street in Englewood. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head and is in serious condition. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg, and a 21-year-old man was shot in the arm. Both are in stable condition.

According to police, shortly after the triple shooting, three men were killed in separate attacks within an hour of each other.

Around 11:15 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the ear and cheek while standing outside on the 2400 block of West Jarvis Avenue in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

About five minutes later, two men were shot, one fatally, on the 8800 block of South Paulina Street in the Gresham neighborhood.

Around 11:45 p.m., a 28-year-old man was shot after someone fired at him from a minivan while he was standing on a porch in the 100 block of East 120th Place in the West Pullman neighborhood. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.