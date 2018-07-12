× 13 hospitalized after CTA bus crash, officials say

CHICAGO — Thirteen people were hospitalized after a crash involving a CTA bus Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

The Chicago Fire Department said 13 people were taken to the hospital after a CTA bus was rear-ended by a transit van on the 7100 block of South Jeffrey Street.

Seven people were in serious condition and six were in good condition. Officials said the driver of the bus and the driver of the transit van were both transported.

No further information was provided.