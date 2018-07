Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO— A few years ago, the City of Chicago decided to plop a handful of pianos down in the middle of city parks to promote music in neighborhoods across Chicago.

This year they brought them back again, leaving pianos behind in Buttercup, Jackson, Washington Square, McKinley and Mozart parks. They'll remain there for anyone who wants to play through August 1.

WGN headed out to each piano, and discovered a beautiful soundtrack quietly unfolding.