Toddler found face down in pool at suburban gym; boy hospitalized

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A toddler is recovering in the hospital after he was found face down in a swimming pool at a northwest suburban health club.

The 3-year-old boy was found in the outdoor pool at the Lifetime Fitness in the 900 Block of East Higgins Road in Schaumburg around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A lifeguard reportedly performed CPR.

The child was conscious, breathing and responsive. Police said he was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Lifetime Fitness has not yet released a statement.