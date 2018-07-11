Rodon tosses gem, White Sox blank Cardinals 4-0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Carlos Rodon pitched three-hit, shutout ball into the eighth inning to outduel Luke Weaver and lead the Chicago White Sox to a 4-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Tim Anderson tripled and had two RBIs. Charlie Tilson singled in a run off reliever Mike Mayers in Chicago's two-run seventh and Jose Abreu added an RBI groundout as White Sox ended a six-game losing streak and won for just the third time in their last 13.

Rodon (2-3) allowed only two singles and a double while walking two and striking out a season-high seven though 7 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old left-hander, who spent the first two months of 2018 on the disabled list rehabbing from shoulder surgery, sparkled in just his seventh start this season.

Joakim Soria got the final four outs for his 13th save in 16 chances.

Weaver (5-8) allowed one run on three hits and fanned seven his second straight impressive start. The right-hander pitched two-hit ball over a career-high eight innings last week in San Francisco.

Jose Martinez grounded a sharp single off Rodon with two outs in the first. Then the White Sox lefty didn't allow another hit — and retired 14 of 15 batters — before Matt Carpenter doubled with one out in the sixth.

Rodon was coming off his strongest outing this season, when he allowed two runs on five hits in a six-inning no-decision at Houston last week.

The White Sox managed only three baserunners — with Yolmer Sanchez singling twice — before the fifth, when Chicago took a 1-0 lead.

Leury Garcia walked to lead off, advanced to third on Omar Narvaez's single and came home when Anderson grounded into a force at second.

The White Sox scored twice with two outs in the seventh to make it 3-0. Narvaez singled, then scored on Anderson's triple to the left field corner. Tilson's single plated Anderson.

The Cardinals loaded the bases with one out in the eighth to chase Rodon. Paul DeJong led off with a single, Kolten Wong reached on an error and Carpenter walked.

But Juan Minaya fanned Tommy Pham for the second out, then Soria struck out Martinez to end the threat.

The White Sox added a run in the eighth when Yoan Moncada came home on Abreu's groundout.