Plane makes emergency landing on I-55 in central Illinois

LAWNDALE, Ill. — A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 55 outside Lawndale in central Illinois Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The single-engine plane lost power as it was making an approach to land in Logan County, police told WICS, and the pilot clipped a car as they attempted an emergency landing on the southbound lane of I-55.

One lane remained closed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday as the plane sits on the road, and the Federal Aviation Administration is on the scene, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. No injuries have been reported.

Update 4:01 p.m.: Left lane still closed. The @FAANews has arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/JUKd22VJvQ — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) July 11, 2018

