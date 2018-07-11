Plane makes emergency landing on I-55 in central Illinois

LAWNDALE, Ill. — A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 55 outside Lawndale in central Illinois Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.
The single-engine plane lost power as it was making an approach to land in Logan County, police told WICS, and the pilot clipped a car as they attempted an emergency landing on the southbound lane of I-55.
One lane remained closed as of 4 p.m. Wednesday as the plane sits on the road, and the Federal Aviation Administration is on the scene, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.