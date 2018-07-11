× Mother charged in drowning death of 3-year-old in Indiana

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Authorities in Indiana have charged a woman in connection with the drowning death of her 3-year-old daughter.

Tasia Perkins is charged with felony neglect of a dependent.

Police say she gave inconsistent statements about the amount of time her daughter was missing, before she actually reported it.

Tamira Billingslea was found unresponsive in a pond near her Valparaiso home Monday night.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

An autopsy showed she died from asphyxiation due to drowning.

