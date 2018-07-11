Midday Fix: Green onion chimichurri and details on the Green City Market Chef BBQ

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef John Manion - El Che Bar

El Che Bar - 845 W. Washington, Chicago

https://www.elchebarchicago.com/

Event:

18th Annual Green City Market Chef BBQ

July 19th, 2018

5:30-8:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park - 1817 N. Clark, south end of Lincoln Park, Chicago

www.greencitymarket.org

Recipe:

Green Onion Chimichurri

INGREDIENTS

2 cups flat-leaf parsley leaves (from about 3 bunches), very finely chopped (no stems!!)

1 cup green onions, greens and whites separated and thinly sliced

6 garlic cloves, very finely chopped

1 ½ teaspoons finely chopped fresh oregano leaves

¼ cup distilled white vinegar

1 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¾ teaspoon dried red pepper flakes

1 bay leaf

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Instructions:

In a medium-size airtight container, stir together the parsley, garlic, green part of the green onion, oregano, vinegar, salt, the black pepper, the bay leaf and red pepper flakes. Stir in the olive oil, cover and refrigerate the chimichurri sauce overnight. Garnish with green onion whites.

Chicken Thighs

4 Chicken thighs with skin and bones

1 oz vegetable oil

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Pre-heat your oven to 400 degrees. Pat the chicken thighs dry and season with salt and pepper. Place and oven-proof saute pan over a medium high flame and add enough vegetable oil to coat the bottom. Place the thighs in the pan skin-side down and cook for 5-7 minutes, then transfer the pan to the oven. Roast for 10 minutes then return to the burner. Flip the thighs and cook for another minute. The center of the thigh close to the bone should have reached 165 degrees. Transfer to a paper towel.

Serve immediately doused with chimichurri.