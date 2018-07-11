Lunchbreak: Korean Bulgogi Ssam

July 11, 2018

Sunda's Executive Chef, Jess DeGuzman

Sunda - 110 W. Illinois, Chicago

www.sundanewasian.com

Recipe:

Korean Bulgogi Ssam, a marinated beef lettuce wrap

INGREDIENTS 

1-pound beef thinly sliced

3- head Boston lettuce

8 pcs chopped scallions

2 cup kimchi

2 cup Asian pear, sliced

2 cups rice

1 cup ssamjang (1/2 cup gochugang, 4 tbsp honey, 1 tbsp sweet rice wine, 1 tsp sesame oil)

MARINADE 

½ cup pureed pineapple

¼ cup pureed onion

6 cloves minced garlic

1 tbsp minced ginger

1 chopped green onion

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp sesame oil

DIRECTIONS 

  1. Mix all marinade ingredients together in a bowl.
  2. Add the sliced beef and mix well.
  3. Marinate for at least 30 min or overnight.
  4. Cook beef in a sauté pan, do not cook in the marinade liquid.
  5. Serve in a bowl with other ingredients - amounts of your liking of each other ingredient....create your own lettuce wrap.

 

 