Lunchbreak: Korean Bulgogi Ssam

Sunda's Executive Chef, Jess DeGuzman
Sunda - 110 W. Illinois, Chicago
Recipe:
Korean Bulgogi Ssam, a marinated beef lettuce wrap
INGREDIENTS
1-pound beef thinly sliced
3- head Boston lettuce
8 pcs chopped scallions
2 cup kimchi
2 cup Asian pear, sliced
2 cups rice
1 cup ssamjang (1/2 cup gochugang, 4 tbsp honey, 1 tbsp sweet rice wine, 1 tsp sesame oil)
MARINADE
½ cup pureed pineapple
¼ cup pureed onion
6 cloves minced garlic
1 tbsp minced ginger
1 chopped green onion
2 tbsp soy sauce
2 tbsp brown sugar
1 tbsp sesame oil
DIRECTIONS
- Mix all marinade ingredients together in a bowl.
- Add the sliced beef and mix well.
- Marinate for at least 30 min or overnight.
- Cook beef in a sauté pan, do not cook in the marinade liquid.
- Serve in a bowl with other ingredients - amounts of your liking of each other ingredient....create your own lettuce wrap.