List of CPS schools slated for new or renovated science labs

CHICAGO — Chicago Public Schools and Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Wednesday the first group of 28 high schools to receive new, upgraded or renovated science labs.

It’s the first step in the district’s $75 million dollar over three years to ensure all high school students have access to a rigorous science education.

Construction begins next Spring with completion by the start of the 2019 academic school year.

The schools include:

1. Austin CCA High School (New Lab)

2. Bogan High School (Renovations)

3. Bowen High School (Renovations)

4. Bronzeville High School (Renovations)

5. Chicago Agriculture High School (Renovations)

6. Clark High School (Renovations)

7. Corliss High School (Renovations)

8. Crane Medical High School (Renovations)

9. Curie High School (New Lab)

10. Dyett Arts High School (New Lab)

11. Harlan High School (Renovations)

12. Hubbard High School (New Lab)

13. Hyde Park High School (Renovations)

14. Juarez High School (New Lab)

15. Julian High School (Renovations)

16. Kelly High School (Renovations)

17. Kennedy High School (New Lab)

18. Marshall High School (Renovations)

19. Mather High School (Renovations)

20. Phillips High School (Renovations)

21. Prosser High School (New Lab)

22. Raby High School (Renovations)

23. Simeon High School (New Lab)

24. Steinmetz High School (Renovations)

25. Sullivan High School (Renovations)

26. Tilden High School (Renovations)

27. Washington High School (New Lab)

28. Williams High School (New Lab)