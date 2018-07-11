× Joe Mansueto acquires stake in the Chicago Fire as the team secures the transfer of Aleksandar Katai

CHICAGO – It’s already a busy week for the team as they play three Major League Soccer contests in the last eight days. But Wednesday has proven to be one of their most active days of the 2018 season.

The biggest news from the team is actually off the field, where they had a major addition to their ownership.

The @ChicagoFire announce that Morningstar Founder and Chairman Joe Mansueto has bought a 49% stake in the team. Andrew Hauptman remains the Chairman and controlling shareholder for the club. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/oc79WkNzA0 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) July 11, 2018

Morningstar Founder and Chairman Jose Manseuto has purchased a 49 percent stake in the team and is the first new investor since Andrew Hauptman bought the franchise in 2007.

Born in Munster, Indiana and a resident of Chicago, Manseuto formed Morningstar, an investment firm, in 1984 and has since become a billionaire thanks to the success of the business. While a prominent part of the Fire’s ownership team, Hauptman remains the team’s Chairman and the controlling shareholder.

“Andrew has assembled a top-tier management team and dramatically increased the profile of the Chicago Fire Soccer Club, Major League Soccer and the game overall in the Chicago area,” said Mansueto in a statement released by the club. “I’m incredibly excited to partner with him to build on the Club’s achievements. Soccer is a phenomenal game that continues to grow rapidly in the U.S. and around the world. I’m pleased to help fulfill the vision of bringing this premier team to the forefront of soccer in our country.”

Meanwhile the team got some big news on the field – one that figures to help their push towards the 2018 MLS Playoffs and beyond.

NEWS | The Club has secured the transfer of Aleksandar Katai! 📝: https://t.co/qHd8apjFaa #cf97 pic.twitter.com/ZejdLniKtd — Chicago Fire (@ChicagoFire) July 11, 2018

Today the team made the transfer of midfielder Aleksandar Katai from Deportivo Alaves of Spanish La Liga permanent as he signed a contract through the 2019 season with a club option for 2020. He was originally loaned to the team on February 6th.

Katai has made an immediate impact on the Fire in the first half of the season, scoring a team-high eight goals along with 2017’s MLS leading goal scorer Nemanja Nikolic. He’s been particularly productive over the last month, scoring four goals in as many games.

After all of the news today, the Fire hit the pitch this evening to face the Philadephia Union at Toyota Park at 7:30 PM.