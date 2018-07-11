Jay Zawaski joins Sports Feed for the first time to talk Blackhawks and Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If you were hoping for a major splash in free agency by the Blackhawks, you might be a bit disappointed. If you were hoping for a definitive answer on the team's starting goaltender, you're a bit out of luck so far, too.

So far it's only been assurances from the team that Corey Crawford will be fine for the season, and the signing period has brought just a few veterans.

Stan Bowman still has time to add or subtract from the roster before Training Camp opens, and that was part of Jay Zawaski of 670 The Score and the co-host of the Madhouse Chicago Hockey Podcast's discussion on Sports Feed. On his first appearance on the show, he also discussed the Cubs as the head towards the All-Star break.

