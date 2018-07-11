Javy Baez, Kyle Schwarber take a swing at Home Run Derby

SAN FRANCISCO – They’ve each hit 17 homers and they’re about to hit a whole lot more.

Kyle Schwarber and Javy Baez confirmed Tuesday night they’ll both be taking part in this year’s Home Run Derby.

Baez on HR Derby: "A lot of people have questions on their mind how I'm going to do. It's all about putting on a show … We'll see what happens." — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) July 11, 2018

Schwarber said he grew up watching McGwire and Griffey in HR derby and always wanted to participate. — Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) July 11, 2018

Schwarber was invited despite not being named an All-Star.

“It will be fun, especially with Javy in there, too,” Schwarber told reporters Tuesday night. “I know the kind of BP that he takes. It’s going to be pretty fun to watch him and just soak up the moment.”

The last time the Cubs had two guys in the Home Run Derby it didn’t go so well. Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo both bowed out in the first round in 2015.

The official announcement for this year’s field is expected to be made Wednesday night.