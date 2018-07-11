× How closely located are the highest and lowest U.S. temperatures?

Dear Tom,

I noticed recently that the national daily high and low temperature extremes were at Death Valley, Calif., (high) and Bryce Canyon, Utah, (low), separated by 237 miles. Any information on closer locations?

— Tom Noie, Huntley, Ill.

Dear Tom,

We receive questions of this kind frequently. And there is a closer location: Bodie State Historic Park, Calif., located about 150 miles to the northwest of Death Valley, occasionally logs the daily national low temperature in the summer on the same day that Death Valley reports the highest temperature. Elevation differences account for it. Bodie sits at 8,375 feet, a mountainous location, and Death Valley lies 282 feet below sea level and is surrounded by mountains that prevent much daytime heat from leaving the valley.