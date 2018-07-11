Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Hot weekend with storms possible
-
Hot weather returns after mild weekend
-
Sunshine Sunday, t-storms possible during week
-
Hot, humid weekend on the way
-
Dangerously hot temps on Saturday, rain possible Sunday
-
Showers possible, slightly cooler weather for weekend
-
-
Hot Fourth of July but a cool down for the weekend
-
Cooler weekend temps with rain possible
-
Mild weekend to follow a hot Thursday
-
Very hot weekend in store
-
Hot weekend temps on the way
-
-
Rain, t-storms possible, chilly temps continue
-
Rain possible this weekend
-
Showers, storms possible this week