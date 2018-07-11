Goose Island REI to offer kayak, paddle board rentals along Chicago River

CHICAGO — An REI store planned for Goose Island will offer kayak and paddle board rentals along the Chicago River.

The two-story store at 905 W. Eastman St. is slated to open early next year. The sporting goods co-op and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the plans Wednesday.

The new 40,000-square-foot REI will feature a bike, ski and snowboard shop; an outdoor patio with seating; and dedicated parking. The store will replace an existing REI a few blocks away at 1446 N. Halsted St.

According to the mayor’s office, the new REI will exist near a planned “wild mile” along the North Branch Canal that is slated to offer pedestrian walkways, fishing stations, canoe launches and vegetative islands.