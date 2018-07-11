× Dexter Fowler’s Grand Slam apart of a long night for the White Sox against the Cardinals

CHICAGO – Some of his best day in Major League Baseball were spent on the opposite side of town. Maybe that’s why he looked so much at home even during one of his roughest seasons as player in the majors.

To be fair, most of the Cardinals felt comfortable on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox pitching, but it was Dexter Fowler’s blow in the sixth that was the most telling and significant.

Criticized by his own management for a perceived lack of hustle and effort, Fowler snapped out of a rough stretch with a Grand Slam in the inning as part of a two-hit night and a 14-2 St. Louis rout of the White Sox.

The slam, which came as part of a seven-run sixth inning, was Fowler’s first homer since last facing the White Sox on May 6th in St. Louis. His four runs batted in are double his previous high in a game for the season, and it marks the first time he’s driven in more than one run in a game since May 31st. Fowler’s two hits on the evening were his first for the entire month of July, which came after he hit just .145 in the month of June.

On Tuesday, however, Fowler was apart of another bad night for the White Sox, who’ve now dropped six-straight games and have lost ten of their last 12 contests. Hard to believe that it was a 2-2 game at the end of the third inning following a two-run single by Charlie Tilson. St. Louis quietly got two runs on a ground out and sacrifice fly in the fourth and fifth inning, respectively, before opening up on White Sox pitching in the sixth.

With two outs, Bruce Rondon served up wild pitches and a walk to bring home the first three runs of the inning, then it was time for Fowler to have his moment. With Rondon lifted for Hector Santiago, Fowler took the second pitch he saw into the bleachers in left to put the Cardinals up 11-2. A joyous Fowler circled the bases to the cheers of a number of St. Louis fans that made the trip, enjoying a fun moment in an otherwise rough year.

Meanwhile the White Sox proved to be the team that someone got well against during another bad evening in a tough second year of the rebuild.