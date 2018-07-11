Chicago mariachi students perform on Southwest flight

CHICAGO — Students of the Chicago Mariachi Project elevated the art of mariachi — literally — by performing aboard an airplane this week.

A video posted to Twitter on Tuesday shows the students performing in an aisle during a Southwest Airlines flight. The group was traveling to New Mexico for the Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque, an annual event that offers workshops and concerts.

The performance was well received by passengers.

The Chicago Mariachi Project pairs students with renowned mariachi musicians from across the country to teach the traditional Mexican musical style. Instruments include violins and guitars.

“We look at this as an heirloom that’s passed on from one generation to the next,” founder Álvaro Obregón said in a WGN News interview in October.